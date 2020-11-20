‘Journey into Christmas’ honors Hall of Fame author

Self-described Christmas enthusiast and Nebraska Hall of Fame author Bess Streeter Aldrich wrote so many Christmas stories that she put together a collection titled “Journey into Christmas.” To honor her legacy, the Bess Streeter Aldrich House in Elmwood, Nebraska, 23 miles east of Lincoln, will host its annual Journey into Christmas public exhibit, complete with 13 decorated trees.

This year, individuals and civic groups from and around Lincoln and Cass County will showcase their creativity with decorations relating to Nebraska, the state and people who inspired Aldrich in her writing of nine novels and 160 short stories. Decoration examples include the State Capitol, agriculture, Nebraska products, Arbor Day, the prairie, plants and one-room schools.

The prairie mansion Aldrich House is at 204 East F St. in Elmwood. The Journey into Christmas exhibit is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27. Other tour arrangements may be made by contacting Director Kurk Shrader at 402-867-4233.

Accommodations have been made for social distancing, and masks are required. Admission is $5.

Exhibit topics in 2021 will include transportation, weddings, vintage toys/games, “Everything Elmwood” and dedication of a museum building.

For more, see www.bessstreeteraldrich.org or www.facebook.com/BessStreeterAldrichHouseMuseum/.

