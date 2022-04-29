Joseph story series starts May 4 at First-Plymouth Church

First-Plymouth Church will present "The Joseph Story" series, taught by the Rev. Dr. Jonathon Redding, assistant professor of religion, Nebraska Wesleyan University, on Wednesdays, May 4-25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. The series is free and open to the public.

The biblical book of Exodus is all about how the Hebrews left Egypt, so the question is this: How did they get into Egypt to begin with?

The answer lies in one of the most popular narratives in the Bible, commonly known as the Joseph story. This class reads Genesis 37-50 as literature to reconsider the role of Joseph and his family in the larger history of Israel. Join Redding in rethinking how this grand narrative can function within modern church settings.

Registration is requested by emailing addie@firstplymouth.org before the first class.

