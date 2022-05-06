'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' on LCP stage

Lincoln Community Playhouse is presenting "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" May 7-8, 12-15 and 20-22, including a freewill offering performance May 12.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays/Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets can be reserved at www.lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.

The musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, including country-western, calypso, Elvis rock and French ballads. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Weber with lyrics by Tim Rice.

The cast includes Annaliese Saathoff, Jacob Vanderford, Elbert Traylor, Brad Hoffman, Braden Foreman-Black, Taylor Brown, Thomas Hinshaw, Kent Steen, Dylan Warren, Nathan Colling, Tory Petz, Matthew Bejjani, Grant Schirmer, Vee Lundquist, Paul Eschliman, Stacie Sinclair, Brian Foley, Marie Barrett, Graeme Cooper, Ashley Bolton, Caitlin Morrow, Asher Fritts, Caroline Haws, Hali Liles, Lizzie Reckmeyer, Marie Schlater, Rebekah Brown, Zoe Tien, Washburn Hoffman, Lumi Kim, Owynn Carlson, Scarlett Trover, Lydia Robinson, Kaelynn Livers and Annie Stahlnecker.

Sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and Hy-Electric. Season sponsor is Russ’s Market. Season media sponsors are 106.3 KFRX, 10/11 Cares and the Lincoln Journal Star.

