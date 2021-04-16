Join LSO for Mahler 4 concert Friday

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will present the Erwin Stein 1921 edition of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, arranged for small chamber orchestra, on Friday, April 23.

The concert will feature soprano Esther Heideman, winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the Lucia Albanese Competition.

Her career began with the Minnesota Orchestra, where she sang in more than 20 concerts. She moved to New York City, and the very next day received word that she was scheduled to make her Carnegie Hall debut, singing Handel’s Messiah. Since then, she has performed with major orchestras throughout the world such as the Baltimore, Pittsburgh and St. Louis symphonies.

In addition to performing the staples of traditional concert repertoire, Heideman has featured prominently in the premieres of some of today's most respected contemporary composers. These have included the role of Jenny Lind in Libby Larsen’s opera "Barnum’s Bird," Sister Angelica in "The Three Hermits" by Stephen Paulus, and Madame V in "Casanova" by Daniel Schnyder.

Every LSO concert will be streamed online only this season. Streaming tickets are available for $15 per individual, $25 per household or $35 for a premium ticket that helps provide financial support to LSO musicians. For tickets, go to lincolnsymphony.com.

