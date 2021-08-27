John Wunder to receive Sower Award

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has selected John R. Wunder, author and historian of the American West, to receive the 2021 Sower Award in the Humanities.

A long-time University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) history professor, Wunder has written about the Great Plains, Nebraska, Plains Indians and American Constitutional legal history. He has published or edited 22 books and numerous essays and journal articles. His book “Retained by the People: A History of American Indians and the Bill of Rights” (1995) won the Phi Alpha Theta national history honorary society’s award for the best history book that year. He has won many other awards and fellowships, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from Native American Scholars.

“John Wunder’s ability to capture the imagination of people of all ages, through his teaching, his community participation and the extension of his work through his writing, speaks directly to the meaning of the Sower Award and the symbol of excellence it represents,” said nominator Ron Hull. Hull is an author, a former general manager of the Nebraska Public Television Network, a former PBS executive and the 2000 Sower Award recipient.