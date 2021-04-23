John Trayer named Sower of the Year

In 2006, John Trayer was approached by friends about joining the Sowers Club of Lincoln.

In recruiting their friend, Paul Fell and Lee Arellano promoted the club’s reputation as a civic-minded organization that promotes an improved quality of life, a reputation built on nearly a half-century of community service.

The club uses proceeds from pickle-card sales for community betterment projects. Since the club formed a foundation in 1989, the Sowers organization has donated more than $3.5 million to the City of Lincoln, the State of Nebraska, and to more than 300 nonprofits.

Liking what he heard and eager to contribute in any way he could, Trayer joined the club in 2006. He hit the ground running.

“I told them that I had no interest in ever being club or foundation board president, but I said, ‘Give me projects to help with, and I’ll help. Give me work to do, and I’ll do it.’”

The Sowers Club made good on its promise to keep Trayer active … and Trayer delivered on his promise to pitch in, early and often. His schedule opened up in 2012, upon retirement from a 36-year career as a driver’s license examiner in Nebraska, creating more opportunities for Sowers volunteer work.