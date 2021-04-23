John Trayer named Sower of the Year

In 2006, John Trayer was approached by friends about joining the Sowers Club of Lincoln.
In recruiting their friend, Paul Fell and Lee Arellano promoted the club’s reputation as a civic-minded organization that promotes an improved quality of life, a reputation built on nearly a half-century of community service.
The club uses proceeds from pickle-card sales for community betterment projects. Since the club formed a foundation in 1989, the Sowers organization has donated more than $3.5 million to the City of Lincoln, the State of Nebraska, and to more than 300 nonprofits.
Liking what he heard and eager to contribute in any way he could, Trayer joined the club in 2006. He hit the ground running.
“I told them that I had no interest in ever being club or foundation board president, but I said, ‘Give me projects to help with, and I’ll help. Give me work to do, and I’ll do it.’”
The Sowers Club made good on its promise to keep Trayer active … and Trayer delivered on his promise to pitch in, early and often. His schedule opened up in 2012, upon retirement from a 36-year career as a driver’s license examiner in Nebraska, creating more opportunities for Sowers volunteer work.
Trayer’s dedication has not gone unnoticed.
Fifteen years of club membership later, Trayer received the Outstanding Sower of the Year award April 16 during the club’s annual Disbursement Recognition Event, a socially distanced dinner and program at Hillcrest Country Club. Trayer becomes the 44th recipient of the award, named the W. Merl Sherman Outstanding Sower Award and given annually since 1977.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the traditional December event was postponed in 2020 and rescheduled as a springtime ceremony with social distancing and other safety protocols.
Active service
This year’s Sower of the Year is an Auburn, Nebraska native and Vietnam War veteran. He and his wife of nearly 48 years, Marie, moved to the Lincoln area in 2004.
“During his time as a member, he has served on the Club Board of Directors, the Foundation Board of Directors and on the Disbursement Committee,” said one of Trayer’s sponsors, Paul Fell, who received the previous year’s Sower of the Year award. “He attends various events throughout the year, helps with our Sowers (promotional) balloon and has been Parade Chairman the past few years.”
Trayer said he is proud of his affiliation with the Sowers Club and its foundation.
“I like what the organization does.”
Trayer and Bill Hoppe were recognized for past service on the Foundation Board, Trayer from 2017-2020 and Hoppe from 2016-2020. Current members of the Foundation Board are Mike Fiene (president), Dick Stephenson (vice president), Roger Zajicek (treasurer), Robby Robinson (secretary), Stan Dinges, Bob Flynn and Ed Packard.
Year in review
Mike Brunkow, nearing completion of a second one-year term as club president, said in spite of the coronavirus pandemic making it a “challenging” year filled with canceled events, the organization was able to donate $49,750 to various causes in 2020.
The list of 2020 grant recipients included a dozen high schools that received Sowers funding for post-prom activities: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast and Southeast, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Christian, Parkview Christian, Norris, Raymond Central and Waverly.
Also receiving Sowers financial assistance in 2020 were the Autism Family Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bryan Foundation, Child Advocacy Center, Lincoln Housing Authority, Nebraska Sports Council, Salvation Army After-School Program and the Salvation Army Small Fry Basketball League.
In addition, the Sowers continued their scholarship assistance program, awarding eight $1,000 scholarships in 2020. The recipients were Iyleigh Boden, Elizabeth Hodges, Ethan Lavell, Caitlyn McCorkle, Talan McGill, Serena Moore, Thomas Watson and Dean Wiegert.
The Sowers have provided $130,000 in scholarship assistance since the program was launched in 2002.
To learn more about becoming a Sowers member, call 402-438-2244.