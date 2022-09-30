John Gale to discuss voting rights at LWV Lunch & Learn

The Lunch & Learn series by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County will feature former Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale speaking on “Voting Rights: Step-Children of the U.S. Constitution.”

The event is on Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m., and is free and open to the public via Zoom. Those wishing to attend should use this link: https://bit.ly/3BJeLjT.

According to Gale, the U.S. Constitution. including the Bill of Rights. did not originally address the right to vote. It was only after a Civil War, seven constitutional amendments, five major congressional laws and many U.S. Supreme Court decisions before we were able to create a more fair and accessible voting system.

Gale served as Nebraska's secretary of state from 2000-2018. He also served as assistant U.S. attorney, minority counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitutional Rights, chair of the Nebraska State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and chair of the Nebraska Republican Party.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

For more information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org. For assistance in joining the Zoom meeting, email secretary@lincolnleague.org.