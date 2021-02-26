John Baylor sees bright future for Husker volleyball

You can excuse John Baylor for wearing sunglasses on a cloudy day this winter. The voice of Nebraska volleyball wholly believes the future is so bright for the young team and head coach John Cook that he may just need shades to cover the phenomenon.

Baylor is in his 28th season of covering Husker volleyball, and between the 7-1 start of the “spring” season in 2021 and the upcoming freshman class expected in the fall, he’s seeing something “spiking” rosy for the Big Red in the near offing.

The Nebraska volleyball team came back with a straight-set win beginning Sunday morning against Minnesota after suffering their first defeat of the season two days earlier against the Golden Gophers. Baylor spoke Monday, Feb. 22, to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln in the Haymarket.

The incoming Husker volleyball freshman class consists of six players considered in the top 25 of national recruits, including four in the top 10. Three of the top recruits are from Nebraska in Rylee Gray of Elkhorn, Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly and Lindsay Krause of Papillion. The other three talents are Ally Battenhorst from Houston, Texas; Lexi Rodriguez from Sterling, Illinois; and Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota.