John Baylor sees bright future for Husker volleyball

You can excuse John Baylor for wearing sunglasses on a cloudy day this winter. The voice of Nebraska volleyball wholly believes the future is so bright for the young team and head coach John Cook that he may just need shades to cover the phenomenon.
Baylor is in his 28th season of covering Husker volleyball, and between the 7-1 start of the “spring” season in 2021 and the upcoming freshman class expected in the fall, he’s seeing something “spiking” rosy for the Big Red in the near offing.
The Nebraska volleyball team came back with a straight-set win beginning Sunday morning against Minnesota after suffering their first defeat of the season two days earlier against the Golden Gophers. Baylor spoke Monday, Feb. 22, to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln in the Haymarket.
The incoming Husker volleyball freshman class consists of six players considered in the top 25 of national recruits, including four in the top 10. Three of the top recruits are from Nebraska in Rylee Gray of Elkhorn, Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly and Lindsay Krause of Papillion. The other three talents are Ally Battenhorst from Houston, Texas; Lexi Rodriguez from Sterling, Illinois; and Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota.
Baylor compared this kind of talent, bolstered with what is currently on the team, to a certain West Coast team that won the last NCAA volleyball championship 2019 – Stanford University. That concluded a three-out-of-four-year run of national championships beginning in 2016 for the Cardinal.
“What Nebraska has here is the same kind of class that Stanford had recruited back in 2016,” said Baylor, who actually graduated from Stanford back in the 1980s before migrating back to Nebraska in the ‘90s.
As comparisons go, the Husker volleyball team measured up to the Cardinal run of success with its own run, which consisted of two titles, three finals visits and four final fours over the four-year span from 2015 to 2018, with the championships coming in 2015 and 2017, Cook’s third and fourth career titles.
Baylor likes to describe this kind of Midwest success with a certain kind of revealing color.
“This is the Golden Age of Nebraska volleyball, as they are a perennial top 10 program,” Baylor said. “Longevity is sought, but it can be fleeting. And I’m beginning to appreciate what we’re looking at with this volleyball team, especially after what’s been happening with Nebraska football.”
So, the natural question then becomes, can Nebraska volleyball keep this up?
“Can this be sustained? They’ve had 39 consecutive NCAA tournament bids, 15 final fours, 5 national championships and John Cook is only 64 years old,” said an adamant John Baylor. “Yesterday’s (Sunday) match shows how much potential this program has. After Friday night, all these adjustments were made and then they roll over them on Sunday morning.”
Baylor followed that conversation with the hot topic in all of college sports these days.
“The transfer portal is going to really help Nebraska volleyball. Just look what Kayla Caffey has brought to this team, and what Briana Holman did for them,” Baylor said about the present in Caffey, a transfer from Missouri, and the past in Holman, a transfer from LSU in 2016 who helped lead NU to a title in 2017.
“This will help Nebraska sustain,” he said. “There are not enough elite players around the country, but it is changing. There are enough for about 10 teams today, and we’re gaining slowly, as that’s up from six teams about 10 years ago.
“The Big 10 Network been a great benefit to the program in communicating how good Nebraska and all the programs are,” Baylor continued. “It’s like a huge megaphone and conduit of communication. The brand of Nebraska volleyball has changed since 2015.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.