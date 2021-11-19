John Baylor discusses upcoming Husker volleyball matches

But Baylor was not finished with his praise toward the freshmen on this year’s team.

“Whitney Lauenstein may be the best athlete of them all,” he said. “She hits with such power, but you just don’t always know where it’s going. She has a tremendous upside. The crowd goes crazy when she comes in.”

The Big Ten season has been a bit of a topsy-turvy event and hard to predict or put a finger on, according to Baylor. But he thinks he’s got a good eye on the comparison of it all when he looks at the wins and losses in the conference.

“So, how did we beat Purdue and then Purdue beats Wisconsin, twice? And Wisconsin is in our heads. We haven’t won a single game against them in five straight matches. So how does all this happen? I think it all has to do with matchups. We match up well with Purdue and Illinois, we are in their heads. And Wisconsin is in our heads.”

In the latest Division I AVCA Coaches Poll, there are seven Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25. Nebraska is ranked 11th with Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota and Ohio State ranked ahead of the Huskers and Penn State and Illinois behind.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see who matches up with who in the conference and NCAA tournaments in 2021.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

