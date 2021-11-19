John Baylor discusses upcoming Husker volleyball matches

With four games to go in the conference season and just a few weeks before the conference tournament gets underway, head coach John Cook and the Husker volleyball team enter familiar territory. Tied with Wisconsin for the top spot in the Big Ten, Nebraska stands in well-worn courtside seats, eyeing the prospects of what the post season will mean in 2021.
This weekend, the Huskers face the 15th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (last night) and Rutgers (tonight). Then the holiday weekend gets even tougher.
“We’ve got a chance to really help our resume, but most importantly our confidence, by competing well and trying to steal one at Wisconsin Thanksgiving weekend and then another one at Purdue the next night on Saturday,” said John Baylor, the radio voice of Husker volleyball, at Monday’s Executive Club luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln. “We have the toughest path to win the Big Ten. Does anybody care about winning the Big Ten?”
Baylor asked that question facetiously, because he knew exactly how the five-time national champion coach feels about winning conference championships.
“The coach (Cook) really puts an emphasis on winning the conference tournament. We’re 13-3 in the conference with four matchups to go,” Baylor said about the meaning of each postseason tournament. “Our RPI is 15th in the country, and that’s what the selection committee uses to put together their seedings for the tournament.”
The NCAA volleyball tournament will begin Dec. 2 and will conclude with the final four in Columbus, Ohio. The semifinals will take place on Dec. 16, followed by the championship game on Dec. 18.
Baylor is in his 28th year on the radio call of Nebraska volleyball and has covered only two coaches, Cook and Terry Pettit, the predecessor who won the initial Husker national championship in 1995.
“I like to call my job (announcing) the greatest show on Taraflex (surface). Because from the beginning with Terry Pettit and John (Cook), we’ve just witnessed over the past decades such focused, driven individuals, and these gentlemen are undistracted and single-mindedly focused on the product,” Baylor gushed. “And we are the beneficiaries of it. I’m often reminded of this single-minded focus and how important it can be in my job.”
Moving forward to the present, Baylor reflects on the things that help separate the Husker volleyball team from the competition.
“Our back row has really been solid. I’ve seen glimpses of some of the best back-row-floor defensive play that I’ve ever seen at Nebraska, and that’s saying a lot with some of the Olympic players of the past,” Baylor said. “The future’s bright for this team as well, with freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez, outside hitter Lindsay Krause and freshman Ally Batenhorst, who just played her best match of the year by far this past Sunday. She was hitting better than .400 until her last swing went into the net against Indiana.”
But Baylor was not finished with his praise toward the freshmen on this year’s team.
“Whitney Lauenstein may be the best athlete of them all,” he said. “She hits with such power, but you just don’t always know where it’s going. She has a tremendous upside. The crowd goes crazy when she comes in.”
The Big Ten season has been a bit of a topsy-turvy event and hard to predict or put a finger on, according to Baylor. But he thinks he’s got a good eye on the comparison of it all when he looks at the wins and losses in the conference.
“So, how did we beat Purdue and then Purdue beats Wisconsin, twice? And Wisconsin is in our heads. We haven’t won a single game against them in five straight matches. So how does all this happen? I think it all has to do with matchups. We match up well with Purdue and Illinois, we are in their heads. And Wisconsin is in our heads.”
In the latest Division I AVCA Coaches Poll, there are seven Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25. Nebraska is ranked 11th with Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota and Ohio State ranked ahead of the Huskers and Penn State and Illinois behind.
It looks like we’ll have to wait and see who matches up with who in the conference and NCAA tournaments in 2021.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.