Joel, LPS board members address LPS bond issue

In these days of misinformation, misrepresentation and half-truths, it is refreshing to witness those who seek to confront issues head-on in search of the truth and expose full disclosure to the voting public.
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel, along with Lincoln Board of Education members Lanny Boswell and Bob Rauner, shared their full-disclosure representation of the facts about the $290 million bond issue facing Lincoln voters over the next few weeks in a presentation to the Executive Club on Monday in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
“It’s really pretty clear, our high schools are way overcrowded,” said Joel, who’s in his 10th year as LPS superintendent. “And, our enrollment is still projected up to put further pressure on our high schools.”
But Joel, Boswell and Rauner were very clear that at present, the LPS enrollment numbers were leveling off despite the enormity of student growth in the district over the past few years.
“We only grew by about 250 students this school year. That’s off by the previous two years’ numbers of 700,” said Joel, who prior to Lincoln was the superintendent in Beatrice for eight years and another 10 years in Grand Island. “We’re on our way to over 13,200 high school students. That’s 115% of our high school capacity.”
The special election for the resolution passed by the Lincoln Board of Education takes place Feb. 11. It addresses facility and infrastructure needs throughout the district and includes plans for building two new high schools, one in fall 2022 and the other in 2023, and a new elementary school in 2022.
The high schools are planned to be located at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, and the other scheduled for 2023 would be located at South 70th Street and Saltillo Road. Construction of the four-section elementary school is planned for a location in the Waterford Development area at 102nd Street and south of Holdrege Street.
In arriving at these locations for the high schools and elementary school, Joel reflected upon the situation of overcrowding at Scott Middle School and the problems it presents that will be addressed in this bond issue.
“Scott was a tough one. We had to look at expanding for increased enrollment here,” said Joel, who moved to Nebraska from New York to go to college and play football at Doane. “But that’s what happens when schools go up. You have to look at the neighborhood developments that surround the schools.”
Joel praised the work of the school board and the task force that undertook the studies for expansion and formulated the plans to address the district needs.
“We are indebted to the board members that worked with this bond issue and synthesized it into a practical plan,” Joel said.
Then Joel handed the presentation off to Boswell, who said Lincoln has a window of opportunity as previous district school bonds are about to come off the books and help relieve a significant tax levy increase upon property taxes.
“Between the repurposing of bonds and paying off the 1999 bonds this next year, we’ll be keeping this within the existing tax levy,” said Boswell, who is in his second term on the school board and shares a deep history in Lincoln education. “Across the district, the middle schools are at 85 to 90% capacity. But there are exceptions, and Scott (Middle School) is one. So, we’re going to add some classroom space as part of a multi-phased plan.”
Next, it was Rauner’s turn to explain the uncertain science of how to predict numbers in Lincoln and how they will affect the classroom and students’ comfort.
Rauner said that three factors impact the growth of students in the district, and they are not always completely predictable.
“The birth rate is fairly predictable, but refugee settlement has dropped off recently due to the political climate, and people moving into the community with children becomes difficult to predict because it is dependent on what the economy is going to do,” said Rauner, who is in his first term on the school board. “Community growth is dependent on a good local economy.”
Joel, Boswell and Rauner all expressed that making this bond issue cost-effective and efficient was owed in large part to the professionalism and long efforts of LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.
“He often doesn’t get the credit, because he has to make the hard decisions of where and when to spend money in the district,” Rauner said about Wieskamp. “But his oversight into implementing long-range plans like this bond issue and expansion are huge.“
Joel echoed those sentiments.
“Because of Scott Wieskamp, we will be shovel-ready the day after the bond issue passes,” Joel said.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.