Joel, LPS board members address LPS bond issue

“Between the repurposing of bonds and paying off the 1999 bonds this next year, we’ll be keeping this within the existing tax levy,” said Boswell, who is in his second term on the school board and shares a deep history in Lincoln education. “Across the district, the middle schools are at 85 to 90% capacity. But there are exceptions, and Scott (Middle School) is one. So, we’re going to add some classroom space as part of a multi-phased plan.”

Next, it was Rauner’s turn to explain the uncertain science of how to predict numbers in Lincoln and how they will affect the classroom and students’ comfort.

Rauner said that three factors impact the growth of students in the district, and they are not always completely predictable.

“The birth rate is fairly predictable, but refugee settlement has dropped off recently due to the political climate, and people moving into the community with children becomes difficult to predict because it is dependent on what the economy is going to do,” said Rauner, who is in his first term on the school board. “Community growth is dependent on a good local economy.”

Joel, Boswell and Rauner all expressed that making this bond issue cost-effective and efficient was owed in large part to the professionalism and long efforts of LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.