Jodi Nelson wins Women’s City Golf Tournament

Pioneers, Highlands and Holmes golf courses hosted the 89th annual Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament June 24-26.

Participants had unusually cool weather for the three-day tournament, and the courses were in great shape despite the harsh winter.

Thirty-nine women participated in the three-day event, which combines a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. Forty-five women participated in the two-day best ball event.

Jodi Nelson led the tournament by six strokes after the first day with a score of 75 at Pioneers, and led by only three strokes after the first two days. Jenna Christensen pushed Nelson to the end. The final day at Holmes, Nelson and Christensen both posted 75, and Nelson edged out Christensen with a three-day total of 229. Christensen placed second with a three-day total of 226, Sherrie Nelson was third at 237, and Jill Pilkington finished fourth with 241.

In the best ball event, Julie Kleager and Sandi Genrich won with a 135, and Jan Mcnally and Gloria Brockley finished second at 136. Jodi Nelson and Karen Flower placed third with a 137, Shelly Herrod and Jill Pilkington were fourth at 138 (scorecard playoff), Tami Vanderbeek and Ginny Phillips finished fifth at 138, Becky Hansen and Traci Pickering were sixth with a 139 (scorecard playoff), Sherrie Nelson and Donna May finished seventh with a 139, Joy Kovar and Callen Frenzel placed eighth at 141, Shaunie Crandon and Joy Podliska were ninth with a 142, and Sally Read and Jan Semin finished 10th at 143.

Other flights and top finishers included:

First flight: Donna May (260), Jan Crouch (263), Joy Podliska (275);

2nd flight: Connie Wiebusch (262), Sandi Genrich (266), Julie Kleager (271), Kelly Nelson (274);

3rd flight: Jan McNally (293), Carol Zubrod (___), Carol Frost (297) (not pictured are Carol Zubrod and Carol Frost);

4th flight: Shaunie Crandon (286), Sandie Amen (302), Becky Moyer (305) and Joleyn Stacy (308).

Jodi Nelson was awarded the Medalist award with the lowest first day score of 75 and the Senior Medalist award with the lowest first day score for over age 55. Joy Kovar was awarded the Super Senior award with the lowest two-day score of 170.