Jodi Nelson wins 2nd straight city tournament

Mahoney, Pioneers and Woodland Hills golf courses hosted the 87th annual Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament June 26-28.

Thirty-nine women participated in the three-day event, which combined a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. The two-day best ball event had 52 participants.

Jodi Nelson led the tournament on June 26 with a 77 score at Mahoney and 75 at Pioneers. She led the first two days with a 13-stroke lead. On June 28 at Woodland Hills, Nelson posted a 75. She won the tournament with a three-day total of 227. Jill Pilkington placed second with a three-day total of 245, and Callen Frenzel placed third with a three-day score of 249.

In the best ball event, Alice Skultety and Eva Hurt were the winners with a 136 score, and Jodi Nelson and Karen Flowers finished second at 137.

Other best ball finishers were: Jan Crouch and Gale Hadenfeldt, third place, 137; Nancy Vanicek and Amy Seiler, fourth, 138; Kelli Nelson and Carol Zubrod, fifth, 138; Sherrie Nelson and Tammy Poe, sixth, 140; Sherril Kilpatrick and Carol Goans, seventh, 141; Joyce McClure and Gloria Brockley, eighth, 141; Shelly Herrod and Jill Pilkington, ninth, 142; and Joy Kovar and Callen Frenzel, 10th, 142.