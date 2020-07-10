Jodi Nelson wins 2nd straight city tournament

Mahoney, Pioneers and Woodland Hills golf courses hosted the 87th annual Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament June 26-28.
Thirty-nine women participated in the three-day event, which combined a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. The two-day best ball event had 52 participants.
Jodi Nelson led the tournament on June 26 with a 77 score at Mahoney and 75 at Pioneers. She led the first two days with a 13-stroke lead. On June 28 at Woodland Hills, Nelson posted a 75. She won the tournament with a three-day total of 227. Jill Pilkington placed second with a three-day total of 245, and Callen Frenzel placed third with a three-day score of 249.
In the best ball event, Alice Skultety and Eva Hurt were the winners with a 136 score, and Jodi Nelson and Karen Flowers finished second at 137.
Other best ball finishers were: Jan Crouch and Gale Hadenfeldt, third place, 137; Nancy Vanicek and Amy Seiler, fourth, 138; Kelli Nelson and Carol Zubrod, fifth, 138; Sherrie Nelson and Tammy Poe, sixth, 140; Sherril Kilpatrick and Carol Goans, seventh, 141; Joyce McClure and Gloria Brockley, eighth, 141; Shelly Herrod and Jill Pilkington, ninth, 142; and Joy Kovar and Callen Frenzel, 10th, 142.
Scorecard playoffs were required for second, third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th places.
Other flights and top finishers included:
First flight: Sherrie Nelson, 251; Jan Crouch, 259; Nancy Vanicek, 262.
Second flight: Sherrill Kilpatrick, 271; Shelly Herrod, 275; Angie Troske, 277.
Third flight: Carol Zubrod, 284; Becky Hansen, 291; Donna May, 291.
Fourth flight: Jan Semin, 296; scorecard playoff: Joleyn Stacy (second) and Vena Alesio (third), both 312.
Jan McNally hit an ace on hole No. 12 at Woodland Hills June 28.
Nelson was presented the Medalist award with the lowest first-day score of 77, and the Senior Medalist award with the lowest first-day score of 75 for over 55. Alice Skultety was awarded the Super Senior award with the lowest two-day score of 179 for over 65.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!