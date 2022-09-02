Jodi Nelson reclaims LWMGA Club Championship

Jodi Nelson reclaimed her Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) Club Championship title, shooting a two-round gross score of 75/72 for a 147 Aug. 13-14 at Pioneers and Highlands golf courses.

Tami Vanderbeek gave Nelson a run for her money by scoring a 78 the first day and a 76 the second day.

In addition to flight winners, the LWMGA awarded recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) champion with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60) champion, the lowest two-day gross score (over 70) champion, and the club champion with the lowest two-day gross score. Becky Hansen was awarded the claret jug.

Entrants were divided into five flights, and the winners in flights two, three and four were determined by gross score. The first and fifth flight winners were determined by net score.

The Pioneers golf course hosted the first day and the Highlands course hosted the second day. Special thanks go to Tim Rowland and Denis Vontz and their staffs for their hospitality and scoring.

This year’s special award winners and flight winners are:

Club Champion (low gross): Jodi Nelson, 75/72, 147; Low Net (non-senior): Jan Tvrdy, 67/69, 136; Low Senior Net: Carol Zubrod, 70/64, 134; Low Gross (super senior): Karen Flowers, 83/82, 165.

First Flight, Two-day Net Scores: 1st place: Tami Vanderbeek, 139; 2nd place: Joy Kovar, 140; 3rd place, Jodi Nelson, 142; 4th place, Callen Frenzel, 142; 5th place, Shelly Herrod, 142. A scorecard playoff determined 3rd, 4th and 5th place.

Second Flight, Two-day Gross Scores: 1st place: Karen Flowers, 165; 2nd place: Jan Tvrdy, 169; 3rd place: Carol Goans, 175; 4th place: Gale Hadenfeldt, 178; 5th place: Gloria Brockley, 179.

Third Flight, Two-day Gross Scores: 1st place: Carol Zubrod, 176; 2nd place: Bonnie Debus, 181; 3rd place: Susan Feely, 191; 4th place: Mary Ann Frye, 192.

Fourth Flight, Two-day Gross Scores: 1st place: Lisa Thiessen, 190; 2nd place: Sandy Amen, 191; 3rd place: Claudia Pankoke, 191; 4th place: Arlene Stubblefield, 200. A scorecard playoff determined 2nd and 3rd place.

Fifth Flight, Two-day Net Scores: 1st place: Sherrie Hutchinson, 139; 2nd place: Elaine Hansen, 142; 3rd place: Joyce McClure, 144; 4th place: Sharon Hanigan, 153; 5th place, Joleyn Stacy, 156.