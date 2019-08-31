The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association crowned Jodi Nelson as champion at the Club Championship Aug. 24-25. Nelson shot a two-round gross score of 74-80 for a 154.
Entrants were divided into four flights, and the winners in each flight, with the exception of the first and fourth flights, were determined by net score. The second and third flights were determined by a gross score.
Holmes hosted the first day, and Highlands hosted the second day. The courses were in great shape, and the weather cooperated with fall-like temperatures. Special thanks go to Scott Carlson and his staff and Denis Vontz and his staff for their hospitality, scoring and the wonderful food and beverage specials.
In addition to the flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60), and to the club champion who has the lowest two-day gross score. Gloria Brockley was awarded the purple garter. This year’s special award winners and flight winners are:
Low net (non-senior): Shawnie Crandon, 70-68-138
Low senior net: Mary Ann Frye, 71-66-137
Club champion (low gross): Jodi Nelson, 74-80-154
First flight, two-day net scores
First place, Joy Kovar, 143 (won three-way tie with a scorecard playoff); second place, Jan Tvrdy, 143; third place, Tami Vanderbeek, 143; fourth place, Jodi Nelson, 144 (scorecard playoff); fifth place, Tammy Poe, 144.
Second flight, two-day gross scores
First place, Bonnie Jolly, 183; second place, Joleyn Stacy, 186; third place, Carol Zubrod, 189; fourth place, Shelly Herrod, 191.
Third flight, two-day gross scores
First place, Mary Ann Frye, 192 (won scorecard playoff); second place, Lisa Thiessen, 192; third place, Becky Hansen, 195; fourth place, Joyce McClure, 204.
Fourth flight, two-day net scores:
First place, Shawnie Crandon, 138; second place, Jenne Rodriguez, 141; third place, Susan Pallas-Duncan, 146; fourth place, Sharon Hanigan, 152.