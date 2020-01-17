Jodi Freeman receives January Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jodi Freeman of Lincoln as winner of the January Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A 4-H volunteer for three years, Freeman has served as:

• President of 4-H Council and ex officio member of the Lancaster County Extension Board.

• Leader of Bourne Equestrian 4-H Club.

• Superintendent of 4-H horse shows at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

She has also volunteered at Achievement Celebration, Information Night, the 4-H food stand, Super Fair and other 4-H Council fundraising activities.

“As long as I can remember, I have had a passion for youth and horses,” Freeman said. “By pairing the two in 4-H, I have been able to fulfill that passion in a way that reaches youth who might not otherwise have opportunities or interest in ‘traditional’ sports or organizations. My favorite experience, so far, has been watching youth grow in their friendships.

"Between club and council participation, I have watched my own daughter and several other kids develop strong bonds through mutual interests," she continued. "They all work together to build up each other and their community. The older youth encourage and support the younger ones. Regardless of the outcome of events, they all praise and celebrate each other. This is what true friendship means.”

