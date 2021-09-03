Jim Rose says believing in system key for Husker football team

“For winning football you need an unwavering faith, trust and belief in yourself, your team and your coach. And I’m not sure that they have that here,” Rose said about this 2021 football team. “I hope that we can get a belief and hopefully learn from this loss and turn it around.”

Then Rose presented an example of what he was talking about in reflecting on an unwarranted decision to field a punt inside the 5-yard line by an experienced junior cornerback and captain on the team, Cam Taylor-Britt. The play resulted in a safety and the first points scored in Saturday’s game.

“If you don’t have faith, trust and belief in the system, then we see a pre-season All-American pick field a punt at the 1-yard line. Now why would he do that?” Rose asks. “He wanted to make a play. He doesn’t believe in the system.”

Rose, who grew up watching the Big Red, said what he would like to see more of from the football team is going to a power-running game like back in the days of Tom Osborne.