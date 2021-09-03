Jim Rose says believing in system key for Husker football team

What’s better after a heartbreaking season-opening loss than to be counseled by someone who’s been through the ups and downs of Husker football before and can provide an intimate and entertaining inside look?
Well, current KFAB Radio personality and former Voice of Husker Football Jim Rose did just that this past Monday while discussing this past Saturday’s 30-22 setback to Illinois in speaking to the membership of the Executive Club at their weekly luncheon in the Haymarket Hilton Garden Inn.
“I’m really not sure what the problem is,” Rose opened with recollecting Nebraska’s unsuccessful trip to Champaign, Illinois. “I’ve watched this team for four years, and I firmly believe that we’re in a place where I’m not sure how it’s going to go. And, it’s not a talent problem.”
Rose took over the reins for the play-by-play call of Nebraska football and baseball in 2002 from his predecessor Warren Swain. He spent almost six years at that microphone, until he called his last game in October of 2007 and then current Voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe took over the duties.
Rose grew up in Nebraska and has been a staple in the local broadcast scene for almost 30 years, mostly in the Lincoln and Omaha markets. He also published a book in 2000, “Not the Game, but the Glory: A Century of Nebraska Football.”
“For winning football you need an unwavering faith, trust and belief in yourself, your team and your coach. And I’m not sure that they have that here,” Rose said about this 2021 football team. “I hope that we can get a belief and hopefully learn from this loss and turn it around.”
Then Rose presented an example of what he was talking about in reflecting on an unwarranted decision to field a punt inside the 5-yard line by an experienced junior cornerback and captain on the team, Cam Taylor-Britt. The play resulted in a safety and the first points scored in Saturday’s game.
“If you don’t have faith, trust and belief in the system, then we see a pre-season All-American pick field a punt at the 1-yard line. Now why would he do that?” Rose asks. “He wanted to make a play. He doesn’t believe in the system.”
Rose, who grew up watching the Big Red, said what he would like to see more of from the football team is going to a power-running game like back in the days of Tom Osborne.
“I grew up watching a power-running game. I watched Illinois on Saturday with two methodical drives of 75 yards by running the football. They committed to it. That was key to the game. We couldn’t stop that,” Rose said. “This is where we are. Everybody has adversity, but that’s when you have to have faith, trust and belief in yourself and your team.”
In speaking of overcoming adversity, Rose shared what he learned from Osborne when the going got tough. He recalled the 1995 Orange Bowl, when Nebraska trailed Miami at the half.
“I can remember when Nebraska was down at the half in the Orange Bowl and Miami had Ray Lewis, the Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and they had (Warren) Sapp and all sorts of really good players,” said Rose, who claimed he’s been watching Husker football for the past 41 years. “And Tom Osborne said at the half, ‘If we just keep doing what we’re doing, we’re going to win this game. Just keep doing what we’re doing, they’re going to wear out, they’re going to lose their cool, we’re going to get flags. Everything will be fine. Don’t worry about this. We’re fine.’ Now, there was unwavering faith and belief.”
Nebraska was down 10-7 at the half and gave up another touchdown in the third quarter to go down 17-7 to the Hurricanes before overwhelming Miami in Miami by scoring 17 straight points for a 24-17 win, and Osborne’s first national championship, on his way to two more in the next three years.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.