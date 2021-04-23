Jesse McBee Quartet to perform Thursday

A concert featuring the Jesse McBee Quartet will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

Dr. Jesse McBee is a jazz trumpet player currently based in Omaha. He graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies, the University of Louisville with a Master of Music in Jazz Performance, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Doctorate of Musical Arts.

He is currently the store manager of Thompson Music, a professional brass shop in Omaha.

He has shared the stage with Jamey Aebersold, Aloe Blacc, Roger Humphries, The Temptations, The Four Tops and Victor Lewis, among others.

Most recently, he was appointed a Master Teacher at the Augusta Heritage Festival in Elkins, West Virginia, and continues to work as a performer and educator throughout the Midwest. He has also performed and presented at the Jazz Education Network Conference, the Nebraska Music Education Association Conference, the Nebraska Bandmaster’s Association Conference and the International Society for Improvised Music Conference.

The quartet also features Mitch Towne on keys, Andrew Wray on drums and Andrew Janak on sax.