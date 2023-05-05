It’s crunch time of the year for Nebraska baseball at the beginning of May as the team heads down the home stretch toward the postseason. This weekend, the Huskers are matched up with the league-leading Maryland Terrapins with everything on the line, which leaves them with clarity of focus.

“We are 24-16-1. We are what we are. Your record tells you exactly what you’re going to be,” said Jeff Christy, Husker assistant baseball coach, who spoke this past Monday at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel. “We have a 9-6 record in the league right now, and we go up to Maryland this weekend, and they’re sitting at the top of the league at 11-4. That series right there’s probably going to determine a lot throughout the Big Ten and what will happen when it’s all said and done.”

This past weekend, NU got back on track by winning two out of three games at home against the Minnesota Gophers. That recovery was after a disastrous third weekend of April in Iowa City, where the Huskers got swept by the Hawkeyes in a series Christy would just as soon forget.

“We kind of laid an egg, honestly, at Iowa,” said Christy, who took over the role as pitching and catching coach on head coach Will Bolt’s staff in 2019. “We didn’t play very well. They pitched really well; they hit well. It was the kind of weekend where you look up and say, ‘what just happened?’”

Christy described the season as being a little up and down, a bit like a roller coaster, but the mix of older, seasoned players with leadership skills added with young freshmen and sophomores makes for a nice blend of talent and perseverance. He said he feels it’s a good group of guys with good character and maximum potential.

“There’s some games we lost to some teams that we feel we should have beat, but unfortunately you never get those games back,” he said. “That’s the message we’ve been telling our guys, is to try and show up every day, giving your best effort every day, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen. We have about 11 games left to continue to have that same focus, that same competitive drive every day to finish this thing off the right way.”

The team shows up well in most every statistical category in the Big Ten in the top three, according to Christy, which reflects good talent.

“What we’ve seen across our roster are guys that have been playing well,” said Christy, who played for Nebraska back in 2005-06 as a standout catcher. “Max Anderson and Brice Matthews are having all-American type years. Both are hitting close to .400 with 15 to 16 home runs on the year. They’ve been kind of a driving force for us on offense. Big hit after big hit.”

Christy has noticed some trends surrounding the college game over the past few seasons, trying to get a sense of where things are going. He attributes it to a couple of things: the impact of the pandemic, which has allowed ball players to extend their college careers, and the advance of technology. And it’s a challenge to his side of the diamond – defense.

“College baseball has really changed over the past couple of years where it’s very offensive right now. You’re seeing different things go into the game of baseball with technology like TrackMan, which is a device that’s used in every game pretty much. It grades out umpires on their calling of balls and strikes. So, our strike zones are getting smaller.”

As to the reach of COVID-19 and the extra year of eligibility, Christy said the bulk of players staying in college for the extra season appears to also be on the hitting side of the ledger, as pitchers tend to be more of a needed commodity in big leagues.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and sales director for Lincoln Data Centers.