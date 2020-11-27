Jazz Society to livestream Shawn Bell Quartet

A concert by The Shawn Bell Quartet will be livestreamed Friday, Dec. 4, from 8-9:30 p.m. on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

Trombonist Shawn Bell’s playing has been called “soulful” and “captivatingly quirky.” While jazz has been the driving force behind Bell’s training and education, he has earned a reputation as a dynamic journeyman, always ready to play the gig at hand. This commitment to making music not bound by the doctrine of a single style or genre has given Bell a unique voice as a musician and composer.

Bell’s second release as a leader, "Trio," features a departure from traditional jazz formats and song structures. Instead, he draws on covers by R&B and rock artists alongside original material. "Trio" is available through all streaming and download platforms.