Jazz Society to livestream Janak Quintet Feb. 5

A concert by The Andrew Janak Quintet will be livestreamed Friday, Feb. 5, from 8-9:30 p.m. on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Janak is an active saxophonist/composer/arranger/educator based in Lincoln after previously spending several years in Chicago.

Janak has shared the stage with jazz greats Victor Lewis, Donny McCaslin, Randy Brecker, Ingrid Jeff Hamilton, Phil Woods and Jimmy Heath. He has also worked with various jazz/commercial groups around the Midwest such as the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Bob Lark’s Alumni Band Band, Tom Matta Big Band, and Andrew Janak and Wind Armada, a progressive jazz group specializing in original music.

He also has performed/recorded with national acts such as the Temptations, Ben Folds, Aloe Blacc, Johnny Mathis, Michael Feinstein and Justin Townes Earle.

As a classical saxophonist, Janak studied with renowned performer and pedagogue Dr. Paul Haar and performed with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble, Omaha Symphony, Lincoln Symphony, Lincoln Municipal Band and various chamber groups.