 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jazz Society to livestream Blue House concert Jan. 8
View Comments

Jazz Society to livestream Blue House concert Jan. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns

Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A concert by Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns will be livestreamed Friday, Jan.. 8, from 8-9:30 p.m. on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

This concert will feature Brian England on keyboard, Dave Eames on guitar and vocals, Joel Edwards on trumpet, Mike Gallegos on bass, Stan Harper on keyboards/saxophone, Joe Putjenter on drums and Scott Vicroy on saxophone.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society's business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News