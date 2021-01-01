Jazz Society to livestream Blue House concert Jan. 8

A concert by Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns will be livestreamed Friday, Jan.. 8, from 8-9:30 p.m. on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

This concert will feature Brian England on keyboard, Dave Eames on guitar and vocals, Joel Edwards on trumpet, Mike Gallegos on bass, Stan Harper on keyboards/saxophone, Joe Putjenter on drums and Scott Vicroy on saxophone.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society's business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0