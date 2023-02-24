“She hails from Nebraska but swings like a ‘big city girl!’”

That’s what one reviewer wrote about Susie Thorne, who with her combo heads the March 3 First Friday Jazz concert at First Lutheran Church.

Her performance is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in First Lutheran’s Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St. Admission is free. Lunch is available for purchase.

Although Thorne is well-known as a jazz singer throughout the Midlands, this is her first appearance at First Friday Jazz. She will be joined by Darren Pettit on saxophone and Andy Hall on bass.

Thorne has performed throughout the world but now makes Omaha her home. Aside from jazz performances, she serves as a private vocal coach. When asked about her unique vocal style, she says she draws her inspiration from a myriad of styles, blending them to create her own unique sound and arrangements.

“I’ve been told I have a bluesy quality to my voice and that I don’t sound like anyone else they’ve heard,” Thorne says. One New York jazz critic wrote, “You swing from the first note – I dig that!”

First Lutheran’s jazz concert series is in its 12th season with free performances each month now through May. Audience members are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods for the church’s food pantry.