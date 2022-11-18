Jazz series continues Monday with UNL groups

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Jazz Series Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will feature the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jazz Combo and Faculty Jazz Ensemble.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.