Jazz series continues Monday with Keri Chryst

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Jazz Series Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will feature international jazz performer and educator Keri Chryst, who is stopping in Lincoln on her Midwest Tour. Chryst currently lives and works in Paris, France, by way of Chicago, where she studied jazz at Northwestern University. Her spunky, authentic “in the pocket” swing and soulful groove, together with an instrumental approach to singing and improvisation, have charmed audiences around the world.

Joining Chryst will be local musicians Jeff Jenkins, piano; Scott Vicroy, sax; Hans Strum, bass; and Joey Bulizia, drums.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.