Jazz series continues Monday with Group Sax

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Jazz Series Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will feature the band Group Sax, which is made up of members of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra saxophone section playing an eclectic mix of original arrangements of jazz standards and original compositions. Without the help of a rhythm section, Group Sax navigates through various jazz styles, creating grooves and improvisations.

Group Sax features Dr. Paul Haar, soprano and alto sax; Mark Benson, clarinet, alto and tenor sax; Ed Love, tenor and C melody sax; and Scott Vicroy, baritone and bass sax.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.