The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in Combo 805.

Combo 805 features some of the finest up-and-coming jazz musicians in the Lincoln-Omaha area. Students in this group have won numerous awards and competitions, and have played in prestigious venues like The Jewell, the Holland Center, the Strauss Performing Arts Center, and were even selected to be featured at the Jazz Education Network Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Along with sharing the stage with renowned artists like Matt Wallace, Andy Martin, Willie Murillo, Eric Marienthal and Gordon Goodwin, Combo 805’s players strive to reenergize classic jazz standards from the 20th century and propel them into the next generation.

Members include Travis Wohlenhaus, Joe Taylor, Josh Blazek, Lademi Davies and Michael Bass.

Food will be available from a variety of trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.