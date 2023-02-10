The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in B & the Boppers featuring Peter Bouffard on guitar, Bev Jester on vocals and Andy Hall on bass. This jazz trio plays familiar songs by artists such as Diana Krall, Stevie Wonder and Norah Jones, as well as jazz standards.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.