The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in the Jim Williamson Trio.

Called “one of Lincoln’s most talented jazz pianists” by the Lincoln Journal Star, Williamson has been a fixture in Lincoln's music business for over 40 years. He regularly works as a producer and performer on the regional and national music scenes.

Williamson is an active jazz pianist and performs throughout the area in combos with other local musicians such as Annette Murrell, Ed Love, Mary O’Keefe, Brian McCune, Steve Thornberg, and the Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz. He is comfortable playing about every style of music and says he loves "every minute of it." His combo promises to offer music in a variety of jazz styles.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.