 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jazz series continues Monday with Allen and Sturm

  • 0
Jackie Allen, Hans Sturm

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm will perform Monday at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in Bass Meets Voice: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm. Allen and Sturm met as students attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1980s. Inspired by the voice/bass duos of Shelia Jordan and Arild Anderson, they began developing a duo repertoire of creative arrangements of standard jazz and popular tunes and original works. Over the past three decades, the duo has released several recordings and appeared on five continents.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

People are also reading…

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News