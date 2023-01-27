Jazz series continues Monday with Allen and Sturm

The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in Bass Meets Voice: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm. Allen and Sturm met as students attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1980s. Inspired by the voice/bass duos of Shelia Jordan and Arild Anderson, they began developing a duo repertoire of creative arrangements of standard jazz and popular tunes and original works. Over the past three decades, the duo has released several recordings and appeared on five continents.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.