Jazz series continues Monday with Allen and Sturm

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Jazz Series every Monday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. through November at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will feature jazz vocalist Jackie Allen and bassist Hans Strum, who have been making music together over 35 years.

Described as “utterly distinctive and even innovative” by Billboard Magazine, Allen is renowned for her transcendent interpretations. A recording artist with several labels, she has toured the U.S. from coast to coast and internationally in Europe, Morocco, Brazil, China and Taiwan.

President of the International Society of Bassists (ISB), Sturm has taught and toured on six continents as a symphonic, jazz and chamber musician. He has contributed performances and compositions to over 50 jazz and chamber music recordings on several labels.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.