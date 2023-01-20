Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society will continue its Winter Jazz Series on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

The Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Nathan LeFeber. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the band.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information and updates, see the Capital Jazz Society page on Facebook.