Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society will continue its 2022 Summer Jazz Series every Monday at 7 p.m. starting July 11, and runs through November at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233½ S. 13th St.

This Monday, the Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Nathan LeFeber.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups will alternate each week and will feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln. Students and community members are also invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.