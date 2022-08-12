Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Jazz Series every Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. through November at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will feature the band JR and Late Night Menu. Denver-born musician Jodi-Renee has performed around the world, from the Red Rocks Amphitheater as an opening act for Tower of Power to Villard de Lans, France, where she was a three-year consecutive guest artist at Jazz en Vercors. She's worked closely with Ron Miles, Eric Gunnison, and John Gunther, as well as recording with After Midnight and many others.

After moving to Lincoln, JR combined forces with four of Lincoln's finest musicians to create Late Night Menu -- equal parts gospel, funk, jazz and timeless popular music. With Greg Simon on trumpet, Shawn Bell on trombone, Kendall Wooden on drums and Mitch Towne on organ, Late Night Menu invites you to a soundtrack of lingering date nights, deep conversations and star gazing.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.