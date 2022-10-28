Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society will continue its 2022 Jazz Series on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

The Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Nathan LeFeber.

A Halloween costume context will award $50 to the winner. Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band or a smaller jazz group performs each week and features some of the best musicians in Lincoln. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Admission is free. For more information and updates, see the Capital Jazz Society page on Facebook.