Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society continues its 2022 Summer Jazz Series every Monday at 7 p.m. through November at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Dean Haist. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.