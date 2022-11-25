Jazz series continues Monday at the Storm Cellar

The Capital Jazz Society will continue its 2022 Jazz Series on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Pete Madsen.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band or a smaller jazz group will perform each week and will feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln. Students and community members are also invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band.

Admission is free. For more information and updates, see the Capital Jazz Society page on Facebook.