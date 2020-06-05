Jazz in June to resume June 9
View Comments

Jazz in June to resume June 9

{{featured_button_text}}

After the June 2 performance by Mesonjixx was postponed to July 7, the 29th season of Jazz in June will begin June 9 with the first of five consecutive Tuesday evenings of jazz.

Jazz in June will be livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page. The hour-long concerts will each begin at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Cooper Foundation, this year's lineup is:

• June 9: Andrew Wray, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student drummer and composer who performs electronic jazz.

• June 16: Madeline Reddel Quartet, a vocal jazz group featuring UNL students and alumni.

• June 23: Andrew Janak Trio, led by a professor of jazz at Doane University.

• June 30: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.

• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.

For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News