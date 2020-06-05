Jazz in June to resume June 9

After the June 2 performance by Mesonjixx was postponed to July 7, the 29th season of Jazz in June will begin June 9 with the first of five consecutive Tuesday evenings of jazz.
Jazz in June will be livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page. The hour-long concerts will each begin at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Cooper Foundation, this year's lineup is:
• June 9: Andrew Wray, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student drummer and composer who performs electronic jazz.
• June 16: Madeline Reddel Quartet, a vocal jazz group featuring UNL students and alumni.
• June 23: Andrew Janak Trio, led by a professor of jazz at Doane University.
• June 30: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.
• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.
For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!