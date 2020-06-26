Jazz in June continues June 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 29th season of Jazz in June will continue Tuesday, June 30 with a performance by Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.

Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Cooper Foundation, the lineup also includes:

• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.

For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.

