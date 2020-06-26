Jazz in June continues June 30

The 29th season of Jazz in June will continue Tuesday, June 30 with a performance by Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.
Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Cooper Foundation, the lineup also includes:
• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.
For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!