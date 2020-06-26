Jazz in June continues June 30
View Comments

Jazz in June continues June 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm

Husband and wife duo Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The 29th season of Jazz in June will continue Tuesday, June 30 with a performance by Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.

Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Cooper Foundation, the lineup also includes:

• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.

For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News