Jazz in June continues June 16

The 29th season of Jazz in June will continue Tuesday, June 16 with a performance by the Madeline Reddel Quartet -- the second of five consecutive Tuesday evenings of jazz.

Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Cooper Foundation, the upcoming lineup is:

• June 16: Madeline Reddel Quartet, a vocal jazz group featuring UNL students and alumni.

• June 23: Andrew Janak Trio, led by a professor of jazz at Doane University.

• June 30: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.

• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.

For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.

