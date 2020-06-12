Jazz in June continues June 16

The 29th season of Jazz in June will continue Tuesday, June 16 with a performance by the Madeline Reddel Quartet -- the second of five consecutive Tuesday evenings of jazz.
Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Cooper Foundation, the upcoming lineup is:
• June 16: Madeline Reddel Quartet, a vocal jazz group featuring UNL students and alumni.
• June 23: Andrew Janak Trio, led by a professor of jazz at Doane University.
• June 30: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, a married vocal-bass duo.
• July 7: Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.
For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.
