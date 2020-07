Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The final act in the 29th season of Jazz in June is set for Tuesday, July 7 with a performance by Mesonjixx, a trio led by soul-jazz artist Mary Lawson, who now lives in Omaha.

Jazz in June is livestreamed on the Jazz in June Facebook page, with each hour-long concert starting at 7 p.m. For more details, see the Jazz in June Facebook page or jazzinjune.com.