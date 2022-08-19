Janet Jeffries to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Janet Jeffries at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Jeffries has been performing since the 1970s. She plays a variety of musical styles including classic country, country rock, folk, American standards, patriotic, gospel, frontier period songs, tunes from the Big Band era, Czech and other genres.

She has been the lead vocalist and guitarist in various dance bands through the years and was most recently with The Kramer Sisters, a long-running duo. She entertains regularly at holiday parties, fairs, festivals, theme events, pioneer heritage and living history activities, dances, weddings, vintage car shows and other festivities.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.