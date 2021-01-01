Jan. 7 program to focus on upcoming legislative session

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County has moved to Zoom for its Lunch and Learn programming. On Thursday, Jan. 7 at noon, Renee Frey, founding executive director of the Opensky Policy Institute, will present "Focus on the Coming Legislative Session."

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom programming can send his/her name and email address to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, or go to https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. Programs begin at noon unless otherwise specified. No phone messages will be accepted. Registrations should be received by Monday, Jan. 4 for the Jan. 7 program.

Fall programs that are currently recorded and available on the website, lincolnleague.org, include: "The Electoral College" with speaker John Comer, professor emeritus, UNL Political Science Department; "Redistricting and Apportionment" with speaker Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska; and "LWV National priorities" with speaker Dr. Deborah Turner, the national LWV president.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0