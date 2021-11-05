Jake Muhleisen excited about Husker basketball season

“I think our fan favorite is going to be our sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga, the lefty,” said Muhleisen, who played his high school basketball at Lincoln Southeast. “He hit a three from about 25 feet yesterday at the Colorado exhibition game with about 5,000 people in attendance and the crowd was so loud. It sounded like a Big Ten game. They call him the Japanese Steph Curry. He’s got a quick release. And if you watch him, you can tell. He just has fun playing ball.”

But the most praise from Muhleisen came for the five-star recruit freshman out of South Carolina in Bryce McGowens, who is already being projected as a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft.

“He’s the highest-rated recruit we’ve ever had, and probably the most touted (Husker) freshman in the last 25 years,” Muhleisen said. “He’s 6-7 and 190 pounds, and he can do it all. He can jump out of the gym, he can shoot it, he can handle it and he can probably play positions one through four. I just hope he stays more than one year.”

Muhleisen said Bryce’s older brother, Trey McGowens, who starred last year for the Huskers, will be another one of the starters this year. Trey “is as good an athlete as you can get” and will be one of the team’s best defenders again this year, he said.