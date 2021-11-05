Jake Muhleisen excited about Husker basketball season

It’s the first week of November, and it looks like a good time to pivot toward Nebraska basketball. “Why?” you ask. Because the Husker radio broadcast team is getting excited after a couple of exhibition games they’ve been able to watch in-person with a whole new lineup of shooting stars.
Kent Pavelka is the longtime play-by-play announcer on the Husker Radio Network, and Jake Muhleisen is in his fourth year as the full-time color analyst.
“I really do think we have a chance to finish in the upper half of the Big Ten this year. But I’ve probably said that the past few years. Yeah, I’m a Kool-Aid-drinking die-hard Nebraska guy,” said Muhleisen, a regular presenter to Executive Club members, as he spoke to them Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln.
“Pavelka says it’s the greatest talent he’s seen at Nebraska since the ’95-’96 team,” Muhleisen said in comparing the Huskers’ current roster to a lineup that included Jaron Boone, Venson Hamilton and Terrance Badgett, and former NBA players Tyronn Lue, Erick Strickland and Mikki Moore. “He’s seen a lot of hoops. A lot of guys go through here and a lot of coaches.
“And he’s probably the most negative person I’ve ever talked to about Nebraska basketball,” Muhleisen added. “But he’s bullish on Husker basketball this year, which makes me excited. It should make you all excited.”
This past basketball season, Muhleisen and Pavelka did not go to the basketball arenas to broadcast the audio for Husker men’s basketball. Due to the pandemic, they were limited to remote broadcasts with Muhleisen stationed at IMG’s studio in Lincoln’s Haymarket district and Pavelka joining from his Omaha home. So, these first two exhibition games against Peru State and Colorado this past week at Pinnacle Bank Arena were the first “live” performances for this pair of broadcasters in a year.
When talking about this Husker basketball team lineup, Muhleisen led off with Arizona State transfer point guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who joined the team this season.
“He’s got some flash to him there. This guy can play some basketball. He can do everything. He’s 6-2 and 180 pounds,” Muhleisen said about Verge, who averaged 7.5 assists in the two exhibition games last week. “He kind of reminds me of Cam Mack, who played at Nebraska a couple of years ago. But he’s bigger and a better shooter and makes things happen. He’s going to get this team going. And if you watched Fred Hoiberg’s teams at Iowa State, they always had a good point guard that could really push the ball.”
Muhleisen, a four-year starter at Nebraska from 2001-2005, who played both shooting guard and point guard the last two seasons, knows good back court play when he sees it. He can also spot somebody who excites the crowd.
“I think our fan favorite is going to be our sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga, the lefty,” said Muhleisen, who played his high school basketball at Lincoln Southeast. “He hit a three from about 25 feet yesterday at the Colorado exhibition game with about 5,000 people in attendance and the crowd was so loud. It sounded like a Big Ten game. They call him the Japanese Steph Curry. He’s got a quick release. And if you watch him, you can tell. He just has fun playing ball.”
But the most praise from Muhleisen came for the five-star recruit freshman out of South Carolina in Bryce McGowens, who is already being projected as a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft.
“He’s the highest-rated recruit we’ve ever had, and probably the most touted (Husker) freshman in the last 25 years,” Muhleisen said. “He’s 6-7 and 190 pounds, and he can do it all. He can jump out of the gym, he can shoot it, he can handle it and he can probably play positions one through four. I just hope he stays more than one year.”
Muhleisen said Bryce’s older brother, Trey McGowens, who starred last year for the Huskers, will be another one of the starters this year. Trey “is as good an athlete as you can get” and will be one of the team’s best defenders again this year, he said.
Another key contributor is junior forward/center Derrick Walker.
“Derrick Walker is our banger. He’s our five-guy and is going to be our enforcer down low.”
Which brings us to Muhleisen’s key questions for success for the Huskers this season. Can they share the ball and can they rebound it?
“Derrick Walker will be key to rebounding the ball, but our guards need to help,” said Muhleisen, who quickly pivoted toward the team’s sense of chemistry. “They all seem to like each other. I haven’t seen the selfishness in these guys. I think they know that they could be the team that gets that first win in the (NCAA) tournament.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.