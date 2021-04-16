 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm perform Thursday
0 comments

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm perform Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A concert featuring Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

The renowned husband and wife duo have toured extensively, performing as soloists and collaborating with many throughout the United States and the world. Dr. Sturm is currently Hixson-Lied professor of double bass and jazz studies at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music. Jackie Allen teaches music at Doane College in Crete, and in Lincoln she instructs her adult course Torch Singer 101.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News