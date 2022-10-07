It's time to sign up for Women Build 2023

Women are especially impacted by the issue of affordable housing. Finding a safe, affordable home to raise their family is one of the biggest challenges many Lincoln women face.

The Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln Women Build campaign harnesses the power of women helping women.

Habitat for Humanity is recruiting a network of women to raise funds and swing hammers to help build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing. Forty women are sought to commit to raising a minimum of $500 and dedicate one day to building on a job site in May.

No experience is necessary. Habitat will teach you everything you need to know.

Don't want to build but want to help make a difference? Habitat is also looking for people to help fundraise and spread the word for this campaign as well.

If your business is interested in supporting women leaders in our community who believe that everyone deserves a decent place to live, email Deanna Walz at dwalz@lincolnhabitat.org or LaCresha Brooks at lbrooks@lincolnhabitat.org for more details on how you can help.