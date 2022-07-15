It's time to register for Parks and Rec fall team sports

Registration with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is open for fall team sports, including adult volleyball, kickball, softball and youth NFL flag football.

Adult leagues are for those age 18 and older. Youth leagues are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Register at www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne for the following leagues:

• Adult volleyball – Coed leagues play Thursday nights, and women’s leagues play Monday nights. Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games are played Sept. 9 through mid-December at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. The fee is $296 for early online registration through Sunday, July 17. Regular registration is $306 per team by Aug. 14.

• Adult slow-pitch softball – Recreational and competitive coed leagues and men’s leagues include a six-week regular season and single elimination tournament. Games will be played at Mahoney, Holmes and Ballard fields beginning Aug. 12. The registration fee is $296 per team until July 17, and late registration is $317. The registration deadline is July 24.

• Adult kickball – Outdoor competitive and recreation leagues play on Sundays at the Lewis ballfield complex. The six-game season is from mid-August through October and includes a single elimination tournament. The fee is $226 per team by July 24. Teams must have a minimum of 10 players.

• Youth NFL flag football – Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2022-23 school year). Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lewis ballfields from Aug. 29 through October. Registration fees through July 18 are $85 for the first child and $80 for each additional child in the same family. Late registration fees from July 19-25 are $95 for the first child and $90 for each additional child in the same family. Need-based scholarships are available.

“Team sports are a great opportunity for friends, co-workers and church groups to play a fun and friendly, competitive sport that builds leadership and fellowship,” said Monica Manning, team sports supervisor.

Official/referee positions are available for team sports games. Positions pay $22 per game. Contact the Team Sports office at 402-441-7892 for more information.

For more details about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.