The deadlines to register for two signature running events in Lincoln are approaching.

The Lincoln Track Club's 36th annual KFRX Mayor's Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, with a registration deadline of May 5. The 46th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon, which is nearing registration capacity, is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, with a registration deadline of May 4.

"The level of excitement surrounding marathon weekend in Lincoln this year is returning to what we saw pre-pandemic, and we couldn't be more happy about that," said Lincoln Track Club President Ryan Regnier. "Race organizers for both the Mayor's Run and the Marathon and Half Marathon have been working nonstop to bring a quality race experience together for runners of all ages and abilities."

The Mayor's Run, sponsored by Sandhills Global, is a 1-mile race around the Nebraska State Capitol for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. The event is run in heats by age groups and begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6. LTC has selected TeamMates of Lincoln as this year's nonprofit charity partner, with $1 of each Mayor's Run race registration going to the organization.

The Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon, presented by Ritchie Bros., starts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, May 7, winding through various parts of the community, including reaching Holmes Lake for the full marathon participants, before returning runners to finish on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Regnier said the Mayor's Run is anticipated to have over 2,000 youth participants. The Marathon and Half Marathon is expected to have over 5,000 participants.

"We hope to see plenty of fans on the race courses this year, from runners' friends and family, to those who simply enjoy watching the sport, to those who recognize this weekend as a great way to showcase our beautiful city," Regnier said. "The Lincoln Track Club appreciates the support it receives from the community of Lincoln."

For more information and to register, go to lincolnrun.org.