It's time to register for sandhill cranes day trip

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to participate in day trips to view the Sandhill cranes migration this spring. Two trips are offered: one on Friday, March 27, and the other on Saturday, March 28.

Space is limited, and the registration deadline is Feb. 28. Both trips depart at noon from Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park, and they will return to the same location by 11:30 p.m. The program fee is $100 and includes transportation, a meal and the cost of a viewing blind at the Crane Trust or Rowe Sanctuary. If the trip is canceled, the $40 reservation fee for the viewing blind is nonrefundable. Participants must have the ability to walk on uneven trails in low light.

Stops on this day trip will include both the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center and the Ian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. The location for the Friday evening, March 27 blind experience will be the Crane Trust near Alda, and the location for the Saturday evening, March 28 blind experience will be the Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon.

The viewing blind experience will include a short presentation on Sandhill cranes and the important Platte River habitat. From the blinds, participants are able to watch the sunset, listen to thousands of cranes and observe the birds as they gather on the river for the night.

For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center and to register for these trips, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.