He moved thousands of miles away to live closer to family. So did she, and so did they. They just moved because they were tired of cold winters. He moved because he didn't want to spend two hours mowing his lawn anymore.
They all lived in Lincoln for over 40 years, many of them in the same home, and believed it was not too late for yet another adventure.
I often wonder what adventure my husband and I will take in our later years. Will we buy a Winnebago and travel the country? Will we skydive or take flying lessons? Will I open up a flower shop? Or will we simply find our perfect farmhouse and be porch sitters to the end of days?
The future is uncertain, but as my clients have shown me this year when the call comes to move on, listen, take a leap of faith and fake a smile to hide the nerves. It's never too late to start over!
Thus far, this year has been incredibly rewarding with clientele who have entrusted me with not only their real estate transactions, but with their memories and goals for a life anew. And since most of them moved away prior to the final closing, there were endless texts, emails, phone calls and mailed documents to continue the communication and trust that someone had their back here in Lincoln; a comfortable convenience so they could start over without too much worry.
I often ask myself the question, "Where does my dream live?" My clients get the same question and the invitation to focus on where they want to be, make a goal, and get there. By providing them with answers and a team to expertly manage their transaction, I can help them achieve their goals, whether it's on the beach sipping a margarita or basking in the desert sun.
It's never too late to start over, they said. And so they did. Please let me know how I can help you find where your dream lives.