It’s never too late to learn to play piano

Learning to play the piano can be an enriching and highly rewarding experience. To all the adults out there who have always wanted to play the piano, Dr. Brenda Wristen, professor of piano and piano pedagogy in UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has something to say: It’s never too late to learn.

Wristen is supervising the Community Piano Experience. This program offers group piano classes that center on helping students develop basic music reading and piano-playing skills.

Students who have never played the piano (or have forgotten their lessons from childhood) will be enrolled in the beginning class on Tuesday evenings. Students with some established piano and music reading skills will be enrolled in the intermediate class on Thursday evenings .

The beginning class will start Feb. 1 and end April 19 (excluding March 15). The intermediate class will begin Feb. 3 and end April 21 (excluding March 17). Both classes will be taught by Dr. Paul Zeller, assistant coordinator.

Each class will have a maximum of 16 students and take place on the UNL city campus. Classes will be weekly from 5:30-7 p.m. each evening.